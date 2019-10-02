Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains the nuances of blocking a punt - Pats Pulpit

New England turned a punt block into a touchdown on Sunday.





A dark present must galvanize a brighter future for the Jets - Gang Green Nation

The 2019 season could not be off to a worse start for the New York Jets.





Injury report: Dean Marlowe, Josh Allen in concussion protocol for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

Injuries up and down.

AFC NORTH:

5 things we’ve learned about the Ravens at the first quarter mark of the season - Baltimore Beatdown

Summing up Weeks 1-4 for the Ravens





Report Card: Grading the Steelers’ 27-3 win over the Bengals in Week 4 - Behind the Steel Curtain

BTSC breaks out the red pen and assigns grades to the Steelers after Week 4 of the 2019 season.





AJ Green injury update: Bengals WR will miss at least several more games - Cincy Jungle

Green has now been out for 2 months with an ankle injury.





Cleveland Browns: Freddie Kitchens wants answers over OBJ treatment - Dawgs By Nature

Browns head coach not happy about non-call after star wide receiver was choked by Ravens player.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Roster Moves: Texans Sign Mike Adams, Release Austin Exford, And Injury Updates - Battle Red Blog

Roster maintenance after the Carolina conclusion.





Did we learn anything about Titans yesterday? - Music City Miracles

Things sure feel a lot different around here than they did 24 hours ago, don’t they? That is what happens when the team comes out and puts on a dominating performance for pretty much a whole game....





Credit Doug Marrone for salvaging Jaguars rough start to 2019 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it through the first quarter of the 2019 NFL season and it’s been a tumultuous ride. The team lost their expensive free agent franchise quarterback 10 snaps into...





Colts Stock Report Week 4 - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday's game on the back of a good win against the Falcons, and were feeling confident. However, the Colts were quickly brought back down to Earth and humbled by a...

AFC WEST:

Bradley Chubb injury: Broncos’ edge rusher tears ACL; out for year - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos season just went from bad to worse with the loss of Bradley Chubb for the season to an ACL tear.





REPORT: Chargers DE Melvin Ingram likely to miss time - Bolts From The Blue

It seems the Los Angeles Chargers simply cannot catch a break. Yet another one of their star defensive players has suffered an injury. This time, it is Pro Bowl edge defender Melvin Ingram. During...





Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season for illegal hit on Jack Doyle - Silver And Black Pride

That hit Vontaze Burfict laid on Colts tight end Jack Doyle initially just drew a flag. It was clearly illegal as Burfict lowered his helmet into the side of Doyle’s helmet. Soon, there was more...





Let’s Argue: “The Chiefs did not deserve to beat the Lions” - Arrowhead Pride

Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions

NFC EAST:

Golden Tate back to work for Giants with suspension over - Big Blue View

Veteran wide receiver will add extra weapon to offense





The greatest plays in Eagles history: 11-20 - Bleeding Green Nation

As we count down the 30 greatest plays in Eagles history, here are Nos. 11 to 20.





Crunching stats: Bad and baffling numbers from Cowboys’ loss to Saints - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys were a mess against the Saints.





Jay Gruden Redskins Presser: All 3 QBs will be evaluated before a starter is named - Hogs Haven

Jay Gruden answers questions from the media

NFC NORTH:

LaFleur held back Packers offense with 4th-down and goal-line mistakes - Acme Packing Company

Numerous mistakes doomed the Packers Thursday night, but unforced errors on fourth down and near the goal line by head coach Matt LaFleur present the biggest concerns moving forward.





7 key plays that could’ve changed the outcome of Lions vs. Chiefs - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions were this close to pulling the upset.





Mitchell Trubisky has dislocated shoulder, doubtful vs. Raiders - Windy City Gridiron

Trubisky suffered the injury on Sunday against the Vikings.





A TED Talk, Week Four - Daily Norseman

So is this what a crossroads looks like?

NFC SOUTH:

Beignets and Café au lait: No Touchdowns? No Problem! - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints 12-10 win vs. the Cowboys was their first win without a touchdown since 1998





Falcons trade LB Duke Riley for Eagles S Jonathan Cyprien - The Falcoholic

It’s a shocking, out-of-left-field trade for a team in need of safety help.





Christian McCaffrey is on pace for a dangerous number of touches - Cat Scratch Reader

Terrell Davis’ and Eric Dickerson’s careers never fully recovered from a season like this





Consistency Is Tampa Bay’s Next Opponent - Bucs Nation

The Bucs proved they can play with anyone. Now they need to show they can compete on a regular basis.

NFC WEST:

49ers free agency news: Second cornerback en route to the active roster, per report - Niners Nation

They will need bodies while Ahkello Witherspoon is out





What we learned from the Arizona Cardinals in week 4 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks last night, putting their record at 0-3-1 on the season. There is still plenty of football left in 2019 but the Cardinals’ uninspiring...





Neanderball, Week 4: A Breakdown of Seattle's Offensive Performance Against the Cardinals - Field Gulls

The Seahawks scored their biggest win of the season against the Cardinals Sunday. Here's a play by play look at how the offense performed against the Arizona defense.





The identity of the LA Rams lies with its pass catchers - Turf Show Times

The LA Rams may not currently be driven by an elite running game or even an elite signal caller, but their trio of wide receivers may be the best in the league.