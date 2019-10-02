Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains the nuances of blocking a punt - Pats Pulpit
New England turned a punt block into a touchdown on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
A dark present must galvanize a brighter future for the Jets - Gang Green Nation
The 2019 season could not be off to a worse start for the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Injury report: Dean Marlowe, Josh Allen in concussion protocol for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Injuries up and down.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
5 things we’ve learned about the Ravens at the first quarter mark of the season - Baltimore Beatdown
Summing up Weeks 1-4 for the Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report Card: Grading the Steelers’ 27-3 win over the Bengals in Week 4 - Behind the Steel Curtain
BTSC breaks out the red pen and assigns grades to the Steelers after Week 4 of the 2019 season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
AJ Green injury update: Bengals WR will miss at least several more games - Cincy Jungle
Green has now been out for 2 months with an ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Freddie Kitchens wants answers over OBJ treatment - Dawgs By Nature
Browns head coach not happy about non-call after star wide receiver was choked by Ravens player.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Roster Moves: Texans Sign Mike Adams, Release Austin Exford, And Injury Updates - Battle Red Blog
Roster maintenance after the Carolina conclusion.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Did we learn anything about Titans yesterday? - Music City Miracles
Things sure feel a lot different around here than they did 24 hours ago, don’t they? That is what happens when the team comes out and puts on a dominating performance for pretty much a whole game....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Credit Doug Marrone for salvaging Jaguars rough start to 2019 - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it through the first quarter of the 2019 NFL season and it’s been a tumultuous ride. The team lost their expensive free agent franchise quarterback 10 snaps into...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Stock Report Week 4 - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday's game on the back of a good win against the Falcons, and were feeling confident. However, the Colts were quickly brought back down to Earth and humbled by a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Bradley Chubb injury: Broncos’ edge rusher tears ACL; out for year - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos season just went from bad to worse with the loss of Bradley Chubb for the season to an ACL tear.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
REPORT: Chargers DE Melvin Ingram likely to miss time - Bolts From The Blue
It seems the Los Angeles Chargers simply cannot catch a break. Yet another one of their star defensive players has suffered an injury. This time, it is Pro Bowl edge defender Melvin Ingram. During...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season for illegal hit on Jack Doyle - Silver And Black Pride
That hit Vontaze Burfict laid on Colts tight end Jack Doyle initially just drew a flag. It was clearly illegal as Burfict lowered his helmet into the side of Doyle’s helmet. Soon, there was more...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Let’s Argue: “The Chiefs did not deserve to beat the Lions” - Arrowhead Pride
Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Golden Tate back to work for Giants with suspension over - Big Blue View
Veteran wide receiver will add extra weapon to offense
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The greatest plays in Eagles history: 11-20 - Bleeding Green Nation
As we count down the 30 greatest plays in Eagles history, here are Nos. 11 to 20.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Crunching stats: Bad and baffling numbers from Cowboys’ loss to Saints - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys were a mess against the Saints.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Jay Gruden Redskins Presser: All 3 QBs will be evaluated before a starter is named - Hogs Haven
Jay Gruden answers questions from the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
LaFleur held back Packers offense with 4th-down and goal-line mistakes - Acme Packing Company
Numerous mistakes doomed the Packers Thursday night, but unforced errors on fourth down and near the goal line by head coach Matt LaFleur present the biggest concerns moving forward.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
7 key plays that could’ve changed the outcome of Lions vs. Chiefs - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions were this close to pulling the upset.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Mitchell Trubisky has dislocated shoulder, doubtful vs. Raiders - Windy City Gridiron
Trubisky suffered the injury on Sunday against the Vikings.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A TED Talk, Week Four - Daily Norseman
So is this what a crossroads looks like?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Beignets and Café au lait: No Touchdowns? No Problem! - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints 12-10 win vs. the Cowboys was their first win without a touchdown since 1998
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons trade LB Duke Riley for Eagles S Jonathan Cyprien - The Falcoholic
It’s a shocking, out-of-left-field trade for a team in need of safety help.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Christian McCaffrey is on pace for a dangerous number of touches - Cat Scratch Reader
Terrell Davis’ and Eric Dickerson’s careers never fully recovered from a season like this
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Consistency Is Tampa Bay’s Next Opponent - Bucs Nation
The Bucs proved they can play with anyone. Now they need to show they can compete on a regular basis.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers free agency news: Second cornerback en route to the active roster, per report - Niners Nation
They will need bodies while Ahkello Witherspoon is out
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
What we learned from the Arizona Cardinals in week 4 - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks last night, putting their record at 0-3-1 on the season. There is still plenty of football left in 2019 but the Cardinals’ uninspiring...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Neanderball, Week 4: A Breakdown of Seattle's Offensive Performance Against the Cardinals - Field Gulls
The Seahawks scored their biggest win of the season against the Cardinals Sunday. Here's a play by play look at how the offense performed against the Arizona defense.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The identity of the LA Rams lies with its pass catchers - Turf Show Times
The LA Rams may not currently be driven by an elite running game or even an elite signal caller, but their trio of wide receivers may be the best in the league.
