Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 10/19/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you expect out of Ryan Fitzpatrick during the game tomorrow? The Miami Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo tomorrow. The Bills enter today as a 17 point favorite. While few Dolphins fans expect that we will return to Miami with our first win of the season do you think that Fitz Magic will make enough of a difference that we at the very least cover the line?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.