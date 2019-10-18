2020 NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Tackles

Well, this has been a rough season so far for the Miami Dolphins but I am one of the fans that thinks this will be worth it. I am really falling in love with this potential draft class in 2020 (as a whole) and believe it holds a stellar number of players that have potential to be franchise changing prospects. So, I am not going to fall into depression because this Dolphins team may be one of the worst teams in NFL history because our future looks bright. Only one way to go when you are at rock bottom right? I am turning my attention to the draft in mid-October, you heard me right. April 23-25 2020 will be a historic draft for the Miami Dolphins and I can’t wait.

For this DT class that we are going to review today, I was pretty impressed so far. Not the strongest class but it has some real stars in it. Lets go ahead and dive in with one of the biggest guys in college football - Raekwon Davis...

Raekwon Davis, Alabama (Sr)

Davis a massive DT that has all the tools you could possibly ask for. He’s big, powerful, has a great anchor, and can move exceptionally well for such a big man. I think he is a tough tackler that can be very disruptive. People get on him for not being as dominate last year, but I have been encouraged with his play this season. He needs to improve his consistency but he’s got potential and now some pretty impressive film that will most likely earn him a first / second round draft grade.

Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr)

Derrick Brown would have been a first round pick last year. His tape is phenomenal. He’s big, quick, fast, violent and has a good motor. I think he uses his hands well and is strong vs the run and the pass. He is disruptive in every game and make game changing plays. I think he’s an immediate starter in the NFL next year and I have a top 15 grade on him.

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina (Sr)

First thing I noticed about Kinlaw is that he has a very quick first step. He’s got powerful hands and uses them well. He also has a very good bullrush and is clearly quite strong. I think he’s a well-rounded DT – he’s strong against the run and can rush the passer. He’s got a pretty violent initial hit; he often pushes linemen around. Kinlaw has a good base as well, able to hold his own, even against double teams. The main thing I did not like about him is his motor. I saw him give up on many plays. When the ball carrier ran past him, I saw him just stop and walk. He also can be dominate at times, but he needs to do this more consistently. Overall Kinlaw has first round talent and I see him as a late first/ second round guy.

Mustafa Johnson, Colorado (Jr)

Johnson is a guy that I have seen good improvement on so far this season. Now, he has run into some injury trouble as of late and he’s missed a couple games but so far in the games he’s played this season I have been pleasantly surprised. On him as a prospect though, even with the improvement I have seen I am not so high on. I was not impressed with him last season and although he has much improved, I still see many areas of his game that need to be better. I’ll start with the good – I think he’s got a great motor. He can use his hands well, he’s a pretty good tackler and has shown great improvement in strength. I think he needs to disengage better; his first step isn’t that quick; he doesn’t look as athletic as other members of this DT class and he won’t offer too much in the pass rush. I see Johnson as a mid-round guy at this point. Not to say he can’t improve, I hope he continues to improve, I’d love to see him succeed at the next level. However, as of right now, I have a mid-round grade on him.

Other notable DT prospects:

Marvin Wilson, Florida St. (Jr)

Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (Jr.)

LaBryan Ray, Alabama (Jr)

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma (Sr)

Jordan Elliott, Missouri (Jr)

Naquan Jones, Michigan St. (Jr)

Tyler Clark, Georgia (Sr)

Rashard Lawrence, LSU (Sr)

Robert Windsor, Penn St. (Sr)