Miami Dolphins Thursday injury update: Kilgore, Jones miss practice

The Miami Dolphins are approaching Week 7 with an 0-5 record, and it doesn’t appear as though things will get any easier this week with several key players nursing injuries as the team prepares to take on the division rival Buffalo Bills.

According to Miami’s injury report, three players missed Thursday’s practice altogether, while several others got in limited sessions. Starting safety Reshad Jones (chest), center Daniel Kilgore (knee), and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) were all listed as DNP (did not participate). Jones missed Week 2 and Week 3 of this season as he was nursing an ankle injury. It looks like the chest ailment is a new issue.

Starting tackle Jesse Davis (elbow), wide receivers Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Albert Wilson (calf/hib), defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), linebacker Trent Harris (foot), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), safety Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder), and running back Mark Walton (thumb) were all listed as limited participants.

Quarterback Josh Rosen, who was benched going into Sunday’s game for Ryan Fitzpatrick, was listed with a groin injury, but practiced in full.

No players’ practice availability changed from Wednesday’s session.

The Dolphins are hoping to get Grant and Howard back in the lineup this week given that both missed last week’s matchup with the Washington Redskins. The Dolphins could certainly use all the help they can get this Sunday, as the Bills are riding high on a 4-1 record and are coming off of last week’s bye rested and ready to continue the team’s race for an AFC playoff spot.