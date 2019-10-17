Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two AFC West rivals. The 4 and 2 Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Denver Colorado to take on the 2 and 4 Denver Broncos. The Chiefs will be looking to get back to winning in a big way after winning their first 4 games only to drop the last two. KC dropped a game two weeks ago to the Indianapolis Colts 19 to 13 and then last week to the Houston Texans 31 to 24.

In a completely opposite contrast the Denver Broncos dropped their first four games in a row before winning the last two games that they played. Denver defeated the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago 20 to 13 before shutting out the Tennessee Titans last week 16 to 0.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) 1st AFC West @ Denver Broncos (2-4) 3rd AFC West