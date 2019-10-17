 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Radio): Bills vs. Dolphins, the switch to Ryan Fitzpatrick, and more

180+ days until the 2020 NFL Draft. Let’s figure out how to get there in one piece.

Jack Kemp Scrambles In The Pocket Photo by John Pineda/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting QB vs. the Buffalo Bills at Malt Liquor Stadium in Buffalo this Sunday. We’ll analyze the various layers of that decision, and what to expect this Sunday.

~ Roger Goodell announced that no NFL teams are tanking. Thank the heavens they aren’t on to us.

~ Are NFL officials becoming a significant problem?

~ Brian Flores has been announced as “safe” for the 2020 season. Was this something that needed to be said?

~ What was the 2-point conversion try vs. the Washington Redskins?

We will probably exchange in the occasional buffoonery and tomfoolery as well.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

