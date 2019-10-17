Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Radio): Bills vs. Dolphins, the switch to Ryan Fitzpatrick, and more

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting QB vs. the Buffalo Bills at Malt Liquor Stadium in Buffalo this Sunday. We’ll analyze the various layers of that decision, and what to expect this Sunday.

~ Roger Goodell announced that no NFL teams are tanking. Thank the heavens they aren’t on to us.

~ Are NFL officials becoming a significant problem?

~ Brian Flores has been announced as “safe” for the 2020 season. Was this something that needed to be said?

~ What was the 2-point conversion try vs. the Washington Redskins?

