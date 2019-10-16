Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 10/16/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you think of the Miami Dolphins once again switching starting quarterbacks? The team has decided to switch from the declared starter Josh Rosen after two weeks of sub par play by Ryan Fitzpatrick back to Fitz as the starter after one decent half where he nearly brought the team back to win the game. I personally am on the “Lets see what we have in Rosen side of things if you are going to go out and trade for him, otherwise what’s the point?

