Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots fill open roster spot, sign tight end Eric Tomlinson - Pats Pulpit

New England has made a move at the tight end position.





Jets activate Chris Herndon, waive Frankie Luvu - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have activated Chris Herndon off the suspension list and cleared the necessary roster spot by waiving Frankie Luvu.





Buffalo Bills open as 16.5-point favorites against Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s been 27 years since the Bills were favored by that much.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Unsung Hero of Week 6 - Baltimore Beatdown

In Week 6, Lamar Jackson powered the Ravens to their fourth win of the season.

The running back committee, along with matchup tight end Mark Andrews, assisted an efficient offensive output that...





Report: Stephon Tuitt to undergo surgery, out for 2019 season - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers’ worst fears became reality as Tuitt’s pectoral is torn and will require surgery





Bengals’ Dre Kirkpatrick to miss about a month with knee injury, per report - Cincy Jungle

Kirkpatrick will be sidelined until after the Bengals’ bye week.





Brownies and Frownies: Seahawks steal game 32-28 from Browns - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns are the second most penalized team in the NFL and number one on surrendering turnovers

AFC SOUTH:

Texans-Chiefs Review: “Quick Thoughts” - Battle Red Blog

Bill O’Brien’s game plan, the Texans’ run offense, almost Agholoring Tyrann Mathieu, win-win trades, Kai’imi Fairbairn missing Trevor Daniel more than I do, and other topics in a review of the Texans’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.





Did we just watch Marcus Mariota’s final start as a Titan? - Music City Miracles

Join me for some Titans therapy as we ponder what went wrong, who is to blame, and where this franchise goes from here.





What is going to happen with Jalen Ramsey? - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was inactive again on Sunday with a back injury, making it three games in a row the defender has missed with injury. Ramsey, who’d never missed a...





Message Sent: Quenton Nelson is an MVP Candidate - Stampede Blue

When the Indianapolis Colts took a guard 6th overall, they sent a message to the rest of the league. They weren’t just trying to protect their franchise QB - the now-retired Andrew Luck. They...

AFC WEST:

Broncos 3rd & long: Shutting them up by shutting them out - Mile High Report

So, yeah, the Titans offense is not a very good offense (currently 25th in scoring), but that should not take away from the shutout.

The Titans scored 43 points in their Week 1 victory over the...





Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: What in the world did we just watch? - Bolts From The Blue

So, about last night...

I’m really not sure what we witnessed on Sunday night, but it definitely did not resemble a competent professional team playing a game of football. In fact, everything about...





Rookie Isaiah Johnson practices, on schedule for potential return from Raiders partial season injured reserve at midseason - Silver And Black Pride

For those players placed on injured reserve after the team’s 53-man roster cutdown, they may return to practice after week six and to the active roster as early as week 9. Monday Raiders rookie I...





Kansas City Chiefs seem OK with their run-pass balance for now - Arrowhead Pride

LeSean McCoy carried the ball eight times for 44 yards on Sunday.

NFC EAST:

Giants have built impressive young core, and more things I think as Week 7 dawns - Big Blue View

It’s a Monday edition of ‘Valentine’s Views’





Eagles cut Zach Brown after he acts like Zach Clown - Bleeding Green Nation

See ya.





The possibly fatal codependency of the Dallas Cowboys and Zeke Elliott - Blogging The Boys

Ezekiel Elliott is not the cause of the offensive woes. How he is used is.





The 5 O’Clock Club: Looking at mistakes - penalties and turnovers, Week 6 - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Packers come back to stun the Lions 23-22 on questionable call late - Acme Packing Company

The Lions came to Lambeau and jumped on the Packers early, but let Aaron Rodgers and Co. hang around. That, as much as the late calls, cost them the game on Monday night.





Officials release explanation for controversial calls in Lions vs. Packers - Pride Of Detroit

Don’t expect to hear anything you want to hear.





Mitchell Trubisky returns to practice - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears returned to practice at Halas Hall today and they had a few injured players back on the field, including starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who threw for the first time since...





Vikings Moving Up the Charts - Daily Norseman

Are the Vikings really playing like it’s 2017?

NFC SOUTH:

Even if he’s ready, Brees should wait to return - Canal Street Chronicles

Brees is a healing master and could return sooner than the original six week timetable, but even if he can, should he?





Falcons defense is giving opposing quarterbacks their best stats of the season - The Falcoholic

How do quarterbacks fair against the Falcons compared to every other team?





Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers continue to win in all shapes and sizes - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers have faced a great deal of adversity during the early parts of the 2019 season, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking like the team we’ve loved to see during times of success during the Ron Rivera era.





When it comes to Buccaneers Jameis Winston, reactions have been overblown - Bucs Nation

The backlash needs to be toned down. The praises, too.

NFC WEST:

NFC news: Are the 49ers the team to beat in the conference? - Niners Nation

If not, they better be in your top 3





Vance Joseph should be on the hot seat - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals currently own the third-worst defense in the NFL





Seahawks defensive line will look different in week 7 with Jarran Reed - Field Gulls

Over the first six weeks of the season the Seattle Seahawks have clawed their way to a 5-1 record that is good for second place in the NFC West behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Though the...





LA Rams in injury crisis mode - Turf Show Times

The Rams have some injury issues coming out of Week 6. How they handle them might determine the fate of their 2019 season.