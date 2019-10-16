Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots fill open roster spot, sign tight end Eric Tomlinson - Pats Pulpit
New England has made a move at the tight end position.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets activate Chris Herndon, waive Frankie Luvu - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have activated Chris Herndon off the suspension list and cleared the necessary roster spot by waiving Frankie Luvu.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills open as 16.5-point favorites against Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s been 27 years since the Bills were favored by that much.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Unsung Hero of Week 6 - Baltimore Beatdown
In Week 6, Lamar Jackson powered the Ravens to their fourth win of the season.
The running back committee, along with matchup tight end Mark Andrews, assisted an efficient offensive output that...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report: Stephon Tuitt to undergo surgery, out for 2019 season - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers’ worst fears became reality as Tuitt’s pectoral is torn and will require surgery
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals’ Dre Kirkpatrick to miss about a month with knee injury, per report - Cincy Jungle
Kirkpatrick will be sidelined until after the Bengals’ bye week.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies and Frownies: Seahawks steal game 32-28 from Browns - Dawgs By Nature
The Browns are the second most penalized team in the NFL and number one on surrendering turnovers
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans-Chiefs Review: “Quick Thoughts” - Battle Red Blog
Bill O’Brien’s game plan, the Texans’ run offense, almost Agholoring Tyrann Mathieu, win-win trades, Kai’imi Fairbairn missing Trevor Daniel more than I do, and other topics in a review of the Texans’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Did we just watch Marcus Mariota’s final start as a Titan? - Music City Miracles
Join me for some Titans therapy as we ponder what went wrong, who is to blame, and where this franchise goes from here.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What is going to happen with Jalen Ramsey? - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was inactive again on Sunday with a back injury, making it three games in a row the defender has missed with injury. Ramsey, who’d never missed a...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Message Sent: Quenton Nelson is an MVP Candidate - Stampede Blue
When the Indianapolis Colts took a guard 6th overall, they sent a message to the rest of the league. They weren’t just trying to protect their franchise QB - the now-retired Andrew Luck. They...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos 3rd & long: Shutting them up by shutting them out - Mile High Report
So, yeah, the Titans offense is not a very good offense (currently 25th in scoring), but that should not take away from the shutout.
The Titans scored 43 points in their Week 1 victory over the...
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: What in the world did we just watch? - Bolts From The Blue
So, about last night...
I’m really not sure what we witnessed on Sunday night, but it definitely did not resemble a competent professional team playing a game of football. In fact, everything about...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Rookie Isaiah Johnson practices, on schedule for potential return from Raiders partial season injured reserve at midseason - Silver And Black Pride
For those players placed on injured reserve after the team’s 53-man roster cutdown, they may return to practice after week six and to the active roster as early as week 9. Monday Raiders rookie I...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs seem OK with their run-pass balance for now - Arrowhead Pride
LeSean McCoy carried the ball eight times for 44 yards on Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants have built impressive young core, and more things I think as Week 7 dawns - Big Blue View
It’s a Monday edition of ‘Valentine’s Views’
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles cut Zach Brown after he acts like Zach Clown - Bleeding Green Nation
See ya.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The possibly fatal codependency of the Dallas Cowboys and Zeke Elliott - Blogging The Boys
Ezekiel Elliott is not the cause of the offensive woes. How he is used is.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: Looking at mistakes - penalties and turnovers, Week 6 - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers come back to stun the Lions 23-22 on questionable call late - Acme Packing Company
The Lions came to Lambeau and jumped on the Packers early, but let Aaron Rodgers and Co. hang around. That, as much as the late calls, cost them the game on Monday night.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Officials release explanation for controversial calls in Lions vs. Packers - Pride Of Detroit
Don’t expect to hear anything you want to hear.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Mitchell Trubisky returns to practice - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears returned to practice at Halas Hall today and they had a few injured players back on the field, including starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who threw for the first time since...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Moving Up the Charts - Daily Norseman
Are the Vikings really playing like it’s 2017?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Even if he’s ready, Brees should wait to return - Canal Street Chronicles
Brees is a healing master and could return sooner than the original six week timetable, but even if he can, should he?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons defense is giving opposing quarterbacks their best stats of the season - The Falcoholic
How do quarterbacks fair against the Falcons compared to every other team?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers continue to win in all shapes and sizes - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers have faced a great deal of adversity during the early parts of the 2019 season, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking like the team we’ve loved to see during times of success during the Ron Rivera era.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
When it comes to Buccaneers Jameis Winston, reactions have been overblown - Bucs Nation
The backlash needs to be toned down. The praises, too.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFC news: Are the 49ers the team to beat in the conference? - Niners Nation
If not, they better be in your top 3
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Vance Joseph should be on the hot seat - Revenge of the Birds
Cardinals currently own the third-worst defense in the NFL
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks defensive line will look different in week 7 with Jarran Reed - Field Gulls
Over the first six weeks of the season the Seattle Seahawks have clawed their way to a 5-1 record that is good for second place in the NFC West behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Though the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams in injury crisis mode - Turf Show Times
The Rams have some injury issues coming out of Week 6. How they handle them might determine the fate of their 2019 season.
