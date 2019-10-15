Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores job is safe in 2020

Ever since the Dolphins moved on from Don Shula many years ago, the team has struggled to keep any sort of consistency at the head coach position. And in what appears to be one of the worst seasons in NFL history, many have questioned whether or not Brian Flores could be on the hot seat.

The answer is no.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Brian Flores job is safe and the Dolphins are fully committed to him in 2020.

Per informed source at NFL owners meeting here, there is no risk of Flores losing job this year, under any circumstances. Dolphins committed to him for 2020. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 15, 2019

It’s crazy that this even needs to be said for a team that purged its roster prior to the 2019 season and yet, here we are. Truth is, Flores walked into his interview with the Dolphins carrying a notebook that outlined an 18-month plan for Miami. And although I highly doubt it said anything about the ‘t word’, I’m sure drafting a QB in the 2020 draft was high on his list.

There’s still a ton of football to be played and plenty of time for things to change. But no coach, especially one that has been gifted one of the worst rosters in the NFL, should be on the hot seat after one year. Even if that year is historically bad. After all, that might be what it takes to get Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. And if one historically bad year is what it takes to have many years of success, SIGN ME UP.

In Brian Flores We Trust.

#TrustTheProcess

