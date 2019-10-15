2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: ‘Tank Bowl’ puts Miami back at bottom of league

The Phinsider 2019 NFL Power Rankings are back today with our Week 7 edition. Our top two teams from last week remained in place, but our bottom two teams decided to swap places after facing off the in “Tank Bowl.” Will the Miami Dolphins take a 17-16 loss to the Washington Redskins and run to the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Our power rankings on The Phinsider are not done like rankings around most of the web. Instead of one person just moving teams up and down a board each week based on the results from the past week, Josh Houtz and I conduct a draft. We start with a fresh board and alternate selecting the team we thing has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. It takes out a little of the “Team A won, they move up; Team B lost, they move down,” from the rankings, as we may select a team that lost because they looked a lot better than a team that won. It has been a fun exercise thus far through the season.

This week, Houtz gets the off picks while I take the even ones.