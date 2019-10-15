BreakingT Company has some ‘Tank Bowl’t-shirt fun

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, taking control of the race for the first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. While it was a heartbreaking 17-16 loss as the Dolphins failed on a two-point conversion as they aggressively attempted to win, the loss does set up Miami as the odds-on favorite to land the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

All year, there has been talk about the Dolphins “tanking” the 2019 season in an effort to get the best possible selection in the Draft. Whether you agree with that idea or not, the Dolphins are currently 0-5 on the season, while the Redskins used the game to get their first win of the year and are now 1-5. The meeting between the two teams had some calling it the “Tank Bowl.”

And that is where BreakingT Company comes into the picture. They decided to have some fun with the “Tank Bowl” by desiging a t-shirt that looks similarly to a champion t-shirt, but Miami declared the winner by losing.

The losing sucks when you are a fan of the Dolphins, but this is actually kind of funny. If it is not for you, I get it. But, if you find the humor in the situation this year, maybe you would like to grab the Tank Bowl Champions shirt.

You can find the shirt here.