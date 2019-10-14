Dolphins release Johnson Bademosi

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they released cornerback Johnson Bademosi. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost 17-16 to the Washington Redskins to fall to 0-5 on the season. No corresponding move was announced to fill Bademosi’s roster spot.

Miami acquired Bademosi as part of the trade that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Teans. He appeared in four of Miami’s five games thus far this season, recording four tackles. He also had a special teams tackle.

Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Cleveland Browns out of Stanford, the veteran has spent time playing for the Browns, the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Texans, and Dolphins.

The Dolphins are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, headlined by Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard who missed this weekend’s game. Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz, Ken Webster, Chris Lammons, and Nik Needham round out the rest of the position group.