Monday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Monday Night Football features two NFC North rivals. The 2, 1 and 1 Detroit Lions will travel to Green Bay Wisconsin to take on the 4 and 1 Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is coming off of what seemed like a more solid win that maybe it was over the Dallas Cowboys by a 34 to 24 score. Dallas made everyone wonder if they were anywhere near as good as they thought or anyone else thought by dropping a game to the winless New York Jets yesterday by a 24 to 22 score.

The Lions of course need the win this evening to keep pace in the division. They currently not only trail the Packers but the Minnesota Vikings are also ahead of them at 4 and 2 and the Chicago Bears are right behind them at 3 and 2. The Lions are coming off of a 34 to 30 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game as well as any of the earlier action from earlier games in the NFL today or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules on live threads as you would on any other site anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Detroit Lions (2-1-1) 3nd NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (4-1) 1st NFC North