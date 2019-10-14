Bobby McCain reminds that ‘tanking’ is not in Dolphins’ locker room

The Miami Dolphins are 0-5 and headed toward the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is a situation that has been ugly and has bee disappointing, but it is a situation that, according to some in the media and some fans, is exactly what the Dolphins want. This is the year of the “tank” in Miami, and everyone should get on board.

Except, even as some fans celebrate Miami losing 17-16 to the Washington Redskins in a game that featured two winless teams coming into the contest, the players are on the field giving it everything they can to get this team into the win column. Safety Bobby McCain expressed the frustration of the players after the game to NBC 6’s Chris Fischer:

Here is #Dolphins defensive captain Bobby McCain (NSFW) when asked about coming so close to their first win of the season, clearly frustrated McCain's hands and legs were shaking during the interview @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/jW1eMi4cM0 — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) October 13, 2019

Losses suck. McCain’s pain sucks. The frustration in the locker room sucks. Even for some fans, knowing that a loss this year may make the team better in future years, losses suck.

So, if you are celebrating the Dolphins getting one step closer to the first-overall pick, remember, the players are not enjoying this.