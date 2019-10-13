Redskins at Dolphins first half recap and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins today in a meeting between two teams without a win heading into the week. The game, which could be a deciding factor in the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has reached halftime with the Redskins leading 7-3.

The game started with the Dolphins winning the coin toss and deferring until the second half. The Redskins received the opening kickoff, with their first possession looking exactly how an 0-5 team’s first possession should look. Adrian Peteron ran for no gain on first down, then picked up five yards on second down. Case Keenum, starting at quarterback for the Redskins, looked for Chris Thompson, picking up four yards and leading to a three-and-out punt.

Miami then looked exactly like an 0-4 team should look. Mark Walton picked up three yards on first down, then Josh Rosen threw incomplete toward Preston Williams, with an unnecessary roughness penalty called on the Redskins. Rosen was sacked on the next first down play, then connected with Walton for five yards. Rosen was sacked on 3rd-and-6, leading to a Miami punt.

The Redskins took their next possession and mirrored the first, with Keenum thoring incomplete before connecting with Kelvin Harmon for eight yards. On third down, Keenum was again incomplete and Washington punted.

Miami started the next drive where they left off on the first one, with Rosen being sacked. After an incomplete pass, Rosen connected with Walton for three yards and Miami punted.

Washington started with a one-yard loss from Peterson, then Keenum found Thompson for four yards. After an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-7, the Redskins punted.

The Dolphins put together a sustained drive on the next possession, starting with a five yard run from Kenyan Drake, then a pass from Rosen to Drake for three yards. Drake converted the 3rd-and-2 with a two-yard run. Rosen was then sacked again, setting up 2nd-and-18, where a pass to Wilson gained no yards. On 3rd-and-18, Rosen swung a pass out to Mike Gesicki in the flat, with the tight end turning it into a 15-yard gain. Miami faked the punt on 4th-and-3, with Kalen Ballage running a jet sweep that picked up six yards. Drake was stopped for no gain on first down, then picked up five yards on second down. Rosen found Wilson for an eight-yard gain, but Preston Williams was called for an illegal pick because Josh Norman ran into him, and the play was negated. Rosen could not connect deep to Williams on the next play and Miami punted.

Washington found some offensive rhythm for themselves on the next drive, starting with a Peterson run on first down for five yards. Then, after the quarter break, Peterson picked up another 18 yards. Thompson then ran for eight yards, then Peterson for nine yards. Keenum was incomplete on 1st-and-10 after a stoppage to fix part of the field. Peterson then added 25 yards, followed by three yards. Keenum then connected with Terry McLaurin for a 25-yard touchdown. Redskins 7-0.

Miami picked up 11 yards on a Walton run to start the drive, then wet back to Walton for another yard. Rosen then looked to Waltson for a 16-yard pass. Drake then picked up two yards before a Rosen incomplete pass set up 3rd-and-8. Rosen found Drake for six yards, with Miami electing to go for it on 4th-and-2. Tight end Nick O’Leary then caught a pass just shy of the line-of-gain, then fumbled it and recovered for the first down - with the call on the field standing through a Washington challenge. After an incomplete pass, Rosen attempted to force a ball into Williams, only to have it picked off by Quinton Dunbar.

Washington would do nothing with the turnover, however, with Peterson picked up three yards, then four yards before an incomplete pass ended the drive. The Redskins punted after the three-and-out.

Rosen connected with Albert Wilson for five yards on first down to start the drive. Walton then picked up 14 yards, followed by Rosen finding Gesicki for six yards. Rosen then found Walton for one yards before another sack was negated by a helmet-to-helmet unnecessary roughness penalty. Rosen then found Wilson for a yard before a 12 yard pass to DeVante Parker. Walton lost a yard on first down, leading to the 2-minute warning. Rosen was incomplete looking for Drake after the break, then Drake picked up six yards. Miami settled for a 39-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. Washington 7-3.

Washington picked up nothing on first down with a run from Thompson, then Keenum scrambled for nine yards. Peterson picked up five yards before an incomplete Keenum pass. On 2nd-and-10, Thompson picked up four yards to kill the clock on the half.

Immediate Reactions

The Dolphins offensive line, with their fifth different lineup this year, has been non-existant so far this game. Pass protection and opening up running lanes have both been struggles at best. Rosen has been sacked four times, five if not for a penalty.

This game is exactly what an 0-5 team versus an 0-4 team should be. No one seems able to do much.

Can the Dolphins score their first second-half points of the year?