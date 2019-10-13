NFL winners picks Week 6: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider

The NFL Week 6 scheduled started on Thursday with the New England Patriots beating the New York Giants. It continues today starting with a 9:30am ET game from London featuring the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, host the Washington Redskins in a battle between two winless teams that could go a long way toward deciding the first-overall draft pick next spring.
As we do every week, a group of The Phinsider authors have made straight-up winners picks for each game on the schedule. Last week Kat Noa destroyed us, finishing the week 11-4 and reclaiming the overall lead. James McKinney was second at 9-6, Justin Hier was third at 8-7, and my horrible start to the season contnued with a 6-9 week.
Overall, Kat is 48-29-1, James is 46-31-1, Justin is 45-32-1, and I am 41-36-1.
Feel free to throw your picks in the comments, and keep track of by how much you are beating me this season. Here are our Week 6 picks:
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bears
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|49ers
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Bengals
|Browns
|Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Week 13
|10-6
|8-8
|9-7
|8-8
|Season Results
|115-76-1
|125-66-1
|120-71-1
|125-66-1
Loading comments...