NFL winners picks Week 6: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider

By Kevin Nogle, Kat_Noa, James McKinney, and Justin Hier
New York Giants v&nbsp;New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL Week 6 scheduled started on Thursday with the New England Patriots beating the New York Giants. It continues today starting with a 9:30am ET game from London featuring the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, host the Washington Redskins in a battle between two winless teams that could go a long way toward deciding the first-overall draft pick next spring.

As we do every week, a group of The Phinsider authors have made straight-up winners picks for each game on the schedule. Last week Kat Noa destroyed us, finishing the week 11-4 and reclaiming the overall lead. James McKinney was second at 9-6, Justin Hier was third at 8-7, and my horrible start to the season contnued with a 6-9 week.

Overall, Kat is 48-29-1, James is 46-31-1, Justin is 45-32-1, and I am 41-36-1.

Feel free to throw your picks in the comments, and keep track of by how much you are beating me this season. Here are our Week 6 picks:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

