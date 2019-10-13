NFL winners picks Week 6: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider

The NFL Week 6 scheduled started on Thursday with the New England Patriots beating the New York Giants. It continues today starting with a 9:30am ET game from London featuring the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, host the Washington Redskins in a battle between two winless teams that could go a long way toward deciding the first-overall draft pick next spring.

As we do every week, a group of The Phinsider authors have made straight-up winners picks for each game on the schedule. Last week Kat Noa destroyed us, finishing the week 11-4 and reclaiming the overall lead. James McKinney was second at 9-6, Justin Hier was third at 8-7, and my horrible start to the season contnued with a 6-9 week.

Overall, Kat is 48-29-1, James is 46-31-1, Justin is 45-32-1, and I am 41-36-1.

Feel free to throw your picks in the comments, and keep track of by how much you are beating me this season. Here are our Week 6 picks: