Week Six Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time you arrive at this post hopefully you are celebrating the fist victory of the season for your Miami Dolphins, unless of course if you are in the Tank For Whoever camp then you might not be pleased. Either way below is the information for the late afternoon games if you are still in the mood for even more football.

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

San Francisco 49ers (4-0) 1st NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (3-2) 3rd AFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712

Channel 712 Odds: Los Angeles Rams -3

Los Angeles Rams -3 Over/Under: 50.5

Atlanta Falcons (1-4) 4th NFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) 4th NFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 711

Channel 711 Odds: Atlanta Falcons -2

Atlanta Falcons -2 Over/Under: 51.5

Tennessee Titans (2-3) 4th AFC South @ Denver Broncos (1-4) 4th AFC West

When: 4:35 PM EST

4:35 PM EST Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Denver Broncos -1.5

Denver Broncos -1.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) 1st NFC East @ New York Jets (0-4) 4th AFC East