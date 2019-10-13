Washington Redskins @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins will host the Washington Redskins at home this week to mark the fourth home game out of the Dolphins first five games of the season. The Dolphins are of course coming off of their bye week following dropping their first four games of the season while the Redskins are coming off their 5th loss in a row making them also without a win this season. The Redskins lost in a blow out against the New England Patriots last week by a 7 to 33 score.

This game between two bad NFL squads has garnered more attention from the national media than a game between two teams normally does. Some have dubbed it the race to the bottom game which is very well may be.

Washington Redskins (0-5) @ Miami Dolphins (0-4)