2020 NFL Draft QB stock watch: Jake Fromm’s Georgia Bulldogs upset by South Carolina

The Miami Dolphins are taking a quarterback with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, that much is clear. Josh Rosen simply isn’t set up to win in Miami’s offense, and even if he impresses the coaching staff and front office throughout the rest of the season, taking a top tier quarterback in what is expected to be a very stacked draft class just makes too much sense.

One of those quarterbacks just saw his potential draft stock take a considerable nose dive during Saturday’s college football slate of games. Jake Fromm and the third ranked Georgia Bulldogs were upset by a South Carolina Gamecocks team that was just 2-3 heading into Saturday’s contest. Going into the matchup, Fromm had been enjoying a stellar 2019 campaign, having thrown for 1,076 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions in five games. Fromm also had a 77.6 completion percentage and had captained the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record.

Against South Carolina, Fromm looked like a completely different player in all the worst ways. The Junior gunslinger struggled right out of the gate, and despite throwing over 51 passes over the course of the game, he accumulated just 295 yards (5.8 yards per attempt). Fromm also threw three interceptions and only one touchdown while completing just 54.9 percent of his passes. Fromm added just six yards on the ground in six rushing attempts en route to a 20-17 loss.

With a bevy of talented quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts expected to be available in April’s draft, Fromm will have to show that he can bounce back from the bitter defeat if he wants to be one of the first passers off the board. The Bulldogs will take on the Kentucky Wildcats next week before a tough matchup against the surging Florida Gators on November 2nd.