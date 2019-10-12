Dolphins promote Nik Needham, waive Doug Middleton

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the promotion of cornerback Nik Needham to the team’s active roster, brining him up from the practice squad. They waived safety Doug Middleton to make the roster space for Needham.

Needham impressed coaches during training camp and the early preseason. His play dropped off some the longer the preseason continued, leading to him landing on the practice squad as a chance to continue his development. The team has cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi, Xavien Howard, Chris Lammons, and Jomal Wiltz all on the injury report this week, all listed as questionable, so the move to add Needham could be adding depth in case some of those players are unable to dress for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

The Dolphins signed Needham as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in May out of UTEP.

Middleton spent three seasons with the New York Jets before signing with the Dolphins in mid-September. He appeared in one game this year.