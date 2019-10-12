Dolphins fan confidence grows into a majority over bye week

The Miami Dolphins were last on the field nearly two weeks ago, losing their fourth game out of four on the year and looking more and more destined for the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of the bye week, ahead of a Week 6 contest against the (also) winless Washington Redskins, fan confidence in the direction of the Dolphins continues to grow, with now a majority of fans saying they are confident in the team’s direction.

During the preseason, 64 percent of the fans were confident in the Dolphins’ direction, but that quickly fell, down to 58 percent before Week 1, then down to 34 percent ahead of Week 2. It slowly began climbing after that, with 41 percent of the fans confident ahead of Week 3, then up to 49 percent before Week 4. After a drop down to 48 percent before Week 5, the fan confidence is now up to 55 percent.

Interestingly, that 55 percent matches how many Kansas City Chiefs fans say they are confident in the direction of the Chiefs. Kansas City saw their fan confidence plummet from 94 percent before Week 5 down to 55 percent this week.

Around the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots both have 91 percent of their fans saying they are confident in their respectvie favorite team’s direction. Only the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts, all at 96 percent, have a higher fan-confidecne score. On the other end of that spectrum, the New York Jets have just 5 percent of their fans confident in the direction of their team, ahead of just the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins, both of whom are at 2 percent of the fans saying they are confident.

Washington’s 2 percent is actually an increase from Week5, when they had 0 percent of their fans confident in the direction of the team.

Miami faces Washington tomorrow in a showdown that could be a large factor in determining the team with the 2020 first-overall draft selection.

