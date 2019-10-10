Thursday Night Football: New York Giants @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature one of the best in the NFL against one of the struggling teams in the NFL but I guess winning 2 out of 5 games seems pretty good around here these days. The 2 and 3 New York Giants will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts this evening to take on the New England Patriots.

On paper this should be and probably will be an easy game for the Pats. The Patriots rarely lose at home and while the two teams are ranked in the middle of the pack offensively, the Patriots 13th and the Giants 17th it’s on defense where the big gap lies. The Pats sit in first place giving up an average of only 239 yards per game where as the Giants are giving up 409.4 yards per game, leaving them in 30th place in the NFL.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: New York Giants (2-3) 3rd NFC East @ New England Patriots (5-0) 1st AFC East