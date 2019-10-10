Quite Possibly the Most Important Game for the 2019 Dolphins

I hope you all enjoyed the bye week Dolfans, because we’re going to all need that mental energy for this week’s game. Who would have thought our match-up against the Redskins could quite possibly be the most important game of the season for both teams. Yes, I am talking about the much anticipated Tank Bowl (aka the battle for Tua).

I sold my game tickets to my dad and younger brother and I’m already regretting that decision (not the money part though because I sold them before the tickets dropped to $20/piece) because I kinda want to watch this disaster in person. I like to torture myself, as you can tell. But, for real, this game is very important for the Dolphins if they want to require that number one draft pick in 2020. Like I have said multiple times before, we need that number one pick. We’re not going through this suffering to not get the first spot. Are we all in agreement that this loss must happen?

Players Reactions to the Tank

Our fan base is split, once again, this past week over the “tanking” the Dolphins appear to be doing and that many fans support. By now, most of you have heard or read the comments that some players said on their thoughts with this tank. If not, here are some refreshers.

Well, you just may Kilgore if you’re still around with us the next couple of years.

Here’s a quote from Jesse Davis from Barry Jackson’s article, “It’s funny how they think we should tank and lose every game to get that No. 1 pick. It’s funny to think about it.” Yes, I agree it is quite funny how many of us can try to find humor in this disaster of a season.

Here’s the one that split up the fan base, yet again, from LB Jerome Baker. “You’re not a real fan if you’re rooting for us to lose, no matter what [the reason] is...We try to win every chance we get. If we come up short, it’s not because we come up short for the future. I’ve seen the tanking and all that. From outside looking in, you essentially think we’re just tanking. But we go out there and try to perform. If you are not performing, they get you out of here. Every guy wants to play well and ultimately stay as long as we can.”

Here’s my thoughts on what the players had to say because it caused some uproar on Twitter. I absolutely know that the players and coaches are not out there each week playing to purposely lose. They’re putting in the work each day to prepare for every single game and trying to play their best to come away with a win. It’s what an athlete and coach wants from every game. A victory. I can’t imagine how difficult it is playing and hearing and/or reading about fans hoping for a loss. They didn’t ask the coaches to get rid of the players they did this season. This season is not easy. Let’s get that clear. This is not an easy process. With that being said, I’m not okay with the, “You’re not a real fan if...” stated by a player. Baker, I like you, but that’s not a fair statement to make to anyone. You have zero idea what any of us fans have been through. In fact nobody does if we’re being honest. I saw several people state that these players are athletes and they put their body in danger playing each week. Well, yes, they do but in no way does that give anyone the right to claim who is an actual true fan. Get off your high horse for a second because, first of all, you haven’t exactly played up to par and, secondly, you may only be on this team for how long before you move on to a different one (I hope you stay for many years but you get my point). Majority of us fans have been watching this team way before most of our current players were even born. I do not spend about a quarter of my salary towards attending Miami Dolphins games to be called anything less than a real fan because I want us to have a number one pick for the better of our future team. You want to refer to anyone as not a real fan then maybe, just maybe, you could say that about those fans who skip from one team to another as soon as their team has a losing season. Trust me they exist, because I meet many during my travels to Dolphins games and ones I meet around Atlanta. If some of us want our team to land that number one draft spot, then we have the right to feel that way, because it’s for the good of this team going forward.

If you don’t agree with losing to get the number one pick, then that’s your opinion as well and it doesn’t mean either one of us are better than the other (even though I may give you side eye). All that being said to say, stop calling other fans names for supporting or not supporting what is happening this season. No matter what, we’ll all be back here in April all praying that our coaches and GM make the best draft picks for our franchise and all hoping we will find another quarterback as good as Marino. We should all agree that’s what we ultimately want as a team. We want that franchise quarterback that can help lead our team to win our division and ultimately Super Bowls (and not just Tank Bowls).

Upcoming Game

Now that’s out of my system, let’s look at the upcoming game. We play the Washington Redskins this Sunday at home. They are 0-5 and the only winless team in the NFC. We are 0-4 in the AFC, along with the Jets and the 0-5 Bengals. As of right now on www.tankathon.com we are in third place behind the Redskins and Bengals. If you are a fan of wanting the number one draft pick we have to lose this Sunday. We may be the only team the Redskins have a chance of beating. The only other team they could possibly beat would be the Jets. If we can lose this Sunday then we will have to lose both games against the Jets and lose against Bengals. Now that is if all three teams remain winless and we’re their only victory. Who knew tanking could be this stressful, right? The Redskins fired their HC Jay Gruden after last week’s embarrassing loss and they haven’t exactly 100% confirmed their quarterback, but according to Ian Rapoport the Redskins are expecting QB Case Keenum to start this week. If he does, that could work in our favor. I think he would be the best option for them to come away with a victory. The Dolphins will be starting Josh Rosen, and according to a press conference today, he is our QB going forward for the rest of the season. If Rosen wants to prove he deserves to be a franchise quarterback then let’s see if he can do just that and win games.

I said this on Twitter on a reply to a podcast, but I think the Redskins firing their head coach could work in our favor. Remember when Ross fired Philbin and our interim HC was Dan Campbell. Well, he came out looking to prove something and lead our team to two big wins his first couple weeks as a head coach. I was there (front row behind our team actually) to witness the Dolphins at Titans victory. It was quite an exciting game. Let’s hope that Bill Callahan will have that same energy and drive.

I’m reading on Twitter that a few offensive lineman for the Redskins were limited today in practice, which is stressful, but I also saw this tweet as well about Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson said the Redskins have had their best week of practice since he’s been here. He said some of the new things they’ve done remind him of his time in Minnesota and New Orleans. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 10, 2019

Let’s hope he is correct.

What will you all be doing for this week’s game? I will be joining my local fan club and will probably pop some champagne if we indeed lose to the Redskins. Don’t get me wrong, when the game begins I’m always hoping our team plays their best, I just hope it’s only good enough to slightly lose. Another reason to pop champagne would be if the Giants could find a way to come away with a victory tonight against the Patriots. One less worry for the 72 Dolphins (yes I still hold on to that perfect season so don’t @ me). Other games we need to watch for would be the Steelers vs Chargers matchup (go Chargers), the Cowboys at Jets (yes we need to cheer on the Jets), and pray for an upset with the Bengals at Ravens game.

Enjoy the rest of your week fans and just remember, losing indeed sucks, but it will pay off in the end.

Go Dolphins!