Caption This: Dolphins Week 5

The NFL is moving on to Week 5 of the schedule, with the Miami Dolphins scheduled to hit their bye week. Miami has an 0-4 record through the first quarter of the season, and they are getting blown out each week. This week, it was a second-half destruction that led to the loss, with the Los Angeles Chargers extending a 17-10 lead at halftime into a 30-0 win.

It has been rough watching the games, and the fans need a laugh.

So, now is your chance to give them one.

Tonight we are bringing you a “Caption This” article, letting you provide the caption to this image:

Share with us your thoughts on this picture. You can post your caption in the comments at the bottom of the article. If you like someone else’s caption, hit them up with a “rec” using the link in the comment.

Can you come up with the best caption of the week?