2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Draft style has new team challenge Dolphins at 32

The Phinsider Power Rankings took an unexpected week off last week, mostly because I did not realize it was Tuesday, then did not realize I had forgotten to set them up. So, there was no Week 4 edition of the rankings. We pick up this week with our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.
We are doing our Power Rankings in a slightly unusual manner this year. Rather than just rank each team and move them up or down based on what they did this past weekend, Josh Houtz and I conduct a draft. We just start with a blank list and select the team we think most likely to win the Super Bowl. We go back and forth, until all 32 teams are listed.
This week, Houtz gets the odd picks, while I will take the even selections.
- Kansas City Chiefs (Week 3: 2)
- New England Patriots (Wk 3: 1)
- New Orleans Saints (Wk 3: 13)
- Dallas Cowboys (Wk 3: 4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (Wk 3: 9)
- San Francisco 49ers (Wk 3: 16)
- Los Angeles Rams (Wk 3: 3)
- Chicago Bears (Wk 3: 15)
- Green Bay Packers (Wk 3: 7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (Wk 3: 8)
- Seattle Seahawks (Wk 3: 5)
- Detroit Lions (Wk 3: 19)
- Cleveland Browns (Wk 3: 20)
- Buffalo Bills (Wk 3: 14)
- Houston Texans (Wk 3: 11)
- Baltimore Ravens (Wk 3: 6)
- Carolina Panthers (Wk 3: 26)
- Tennessee Titans (Wk 3: 17)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Wk 3: 25)
- Minnesota Vikings (Wk 3: 12)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Wk 3: 21)
- Oakland Raiders (Wk 3: 23)
- New York Giants (Wk 3: 31)
- Indianapolis Colts (Wk 3: 18)
- Atlanta Falcons (Wk 3: 10)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Wk 3: 22)
- Arizona Cardinals (Wk 3: 24)
- New York Jets (Wk 3: 30)
- Cincinnati Bengals (Wk 3: 28)
- Denver Broncos (Wk 3: 27)
- Washington Redskins (Wk 3: 29)
- Miami Dolphins (Wk 3: 32)
