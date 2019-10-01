2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Draft style has new team challenge Dolphins at 32

The Phinsider Power Rankings took an unexpected week off last week, mostly because I did not realize it was Tuesday, then did not realize I had forgotten to set them up. So, there was no Week 4 edition of the rankings. We pick up this week with our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

We are doing our Power Rankings in a slightly unusual manner this year. Rather than just rank each team and move them up or down based on what they did this past weekend, Josh Houtz and I conduct a draft. We just start with a blank list and select the team we think most likely to win the Super Bowl. We go back and forth, until all 32 teams are listed.

This week, Houtz gets the odd picks, while I will take the even selections.