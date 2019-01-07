UPDATE: Dolphins NOT expected to interview Bears’ DC Vic Fangio

UPDATE:NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting, the Dolphins are not expected to interview Vic Fangio at this time

Update on #Bears DC Vic Fangio: The #Dolphins, who requested him and did research, ended up not scheduling an interview with Fangio. So, it’s just the #Broncos for him. Miami, meanwhile, is still slated to interview ST coach Darren Rizzi this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

The first week of coaching interviews is officially in the books, and the Dolphins don’t appear any closer to a decision now, than they were when they started.

And that, is a good thing

During the first week, Chris Grier and Stephen Ross traveled far and wide to interview potential candidates.

Those candidates include New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and Dallas Cowboys’ defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

As many fans become familiar with each potential candidate, it appears the early favorite amongst Dolphins’ fans, is Cowboys’ defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Richard’s Cowboys looked extremely impressive on Saturday, as they held the Seahawks’ high-octane offense Intact.

It’s also worth noting that Richard was a member of the 2005 Miami Dolphins, before being released early in camp.

So who’s next?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins plan to interview Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio later today.

On the heels of the crushing defeat yesterday, #Bears DC Vic Fangio must put it all behind him for head-coaching interviews with the #Dolphins and #Broncos today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Fangio, 60, has been one of the NFL’s top defensive coordinators for many years and had the Bears’ defense ranked #1 in the NFL this season.

At 60-years old, the time is now for Fangio to be an NFL head coach. In the past he was overlooked—the same way Mike Zimmer was—but now he has a real opportunity to be handed the keys to the kingdom.

It is anyone’s guess as to who the favorite is for the Dolphins’ vacant head coach position. But if they’re hoping to assemble a staff quickly, Fangio just might be at the top of their list.

The Dolphins also have a young nucleus in place on defense, and could reach their full potential under Vic Fangio. His exotic blitzes and swarming defense, would be a welcomed addition in South Beach.

Do you want Vic Fangio to be the Dolphins’ next HC? Why? Why not?

UPDATE