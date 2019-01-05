NFC Wildcard Playoff: Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

The first of the two NFC Wildcard match-ups features the Seattle Seahawks who will travel to Arlington Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The featured match-up of sorts will be between the two starting quarterbacks. The Seahawks starter, Russell Wilson has been there and done that before. Wilson pulled off a wild-card win in just his first season before winning a Superbowl in only his second. Cowboys starter Dak Prescott managed to steer his team to the top seed in his first season only to lose their first playoff game. Now two years later Prescott has another shot of winning his first playoff match-up.

Seattle Seahawks (10-6) 2nd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (10-6) 1st NFC East