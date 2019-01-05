AFC Wildcard Playoff: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s first wildcard match-up is between two AFC south teams. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston Texas this afternoon to take on the Houston Texans. Both clubs ended last season 4 and 12 and then carried that poor showing over to the beginning of this season with both having horrible starts before rebounding and finding themselves in the playoffs. The Colts lost five of their fist six game before their resurgence, with them only losing one more game during the year, that coming to the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars by a pitiful 0 to 6 score. Houston for their part lost their first three games before going on a run and only losing two more games on the year.

Indianapolis Colts (10-6) 2nd AFC South @ Houston Texans (11-5) 1st AFC South