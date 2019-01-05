The Splash Zone 1/5/19: Dolphins Set To Interview Dennis Allen

The Dolphins have requested an interview with Dennis Allen and that will take place today. Allen has been the Saints defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and has steadily improved the unit each year. He was also the head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14 and held a record of 8-28. Allen was dealt a bad hand in Oakland as his quarterbacks were Terrelle Pryor and Matt McGloin, a recipe for disaster. The Dolphins are leaving no stone left unturned.

Report: Dolphins will interview Dennis Allen on Saturday – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have added another name to the list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins will interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for the position on Saturday.

Search is on: Dolphins interview Patriots LB coach Brian Flores for head job with Miami | FOX Sports

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores met with the Miami on Friday and is the first candidate to interview for the Dolphins’ job

Dolphins' candidates a collection of first-timers and two wild cards - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With a rebuilding project imminent, getting a head coach with considerable experience could prove difficult for the Dolphins.

Dolphins' Danny Amendola stops young fan after noticing the boy was wearing his replica jersey | Daily Mail Online

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola noticed a young fan wearing his No. 80 replica jersey on the street, and felt compelled to stop the boy, introduce himself and take a photo.

Miami Dolphins News 1/4/19: Will The Dolphins Give The Ravens A Call? - The Phinsider

