Dolphins considering trade for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

The Miami Dolphins are in the thick of an extensive head coaching search, one that includes more than five candidates who’ve already been lined up for interviews. Owner Stephen Ross and newly promoted general manager Chris Grier are not stopping there.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Dolphins are seriously considering making a formal call to the Baltimore Ravens to discuss a possible trade for current HC John Harbaugh. The price the Ravens will ask for in exchange for their Super Bowl winning head coach will be the sticking point. According to Florio, the price could be as high as two first-round draft picks, a cost that will certainly be more than Ross and Grier are willing to accept, though some postulate that the Ravens would be more reasonable.

Following this season’s 7-9 finish, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decided to overhaul the organizational structure, firing head coach Adam Gase, reassigning (code word for firing) vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, and promoting general manager Chris Grier, which allotted Grier complete oversight of all football operations. That being said, Florio mentions that Grier is known to have a “team-first, no-ego approach that could make him a good partner for a guy like Harbaugh.”

During his tenure in Baltimore, Harbaugh has never had full control over his team, but being offered such power in Miami could lure him to the Dolphins should the Ravens be willing to trade him.

Over 11 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh has accumulated a 114-77 career record as head coach. His resume includes seven trips to the postseason, three to the AFC Championship Game, and a Super Bowl Victory. He’s routinely fielded defensive units that rank at the top of the league and has managed to launch his team to this year’s playoffs behind a rookie quarterback known much more for his running ability than passing acumen.

It’s worth noting that both Ross and Grier have stated that they are willing to go through any necessary steps in order to rebuild the Miami Dolphins the right way. They also insinuated that they’d be willing to go through several subpar seasons in order to attain the right players needed to field a consistent Super Bowl contender. Whether or not Harbaugh agrees with that philosophy could go a long way towards cementing Miami’s interest and Harbaugh’s reciprocity.