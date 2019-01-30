Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots won’t let Super Bowl frenzy change their approach to the game - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots know that keeping their focus will be key.





Is there a reason behind Darron Lee’s reduction in pass rush production in 2018? - Gang Green Nation

One strange statistical quirk from the 2018 season was the lack of pass rushing production from linebacker Darron Lee. Most experts would agree that Lee’s overall game took a step forward in 2018,...





Fan sentiment: What should the Buffalo Bills do with tight end Charles Clay this offseason? - Buffalo Rumblings

Should the Bills add another hole on the roster this year?

AFC NORTH:

Is a Tyrod Taylor reunion possible? - Baltimore Beatdown

In search of a backup quarterback, Baltimore could look to bring back a familiar face.





After not watching one second of the Pro Bowl, I didn’t miss a thing - Behind the Steel Curtain

I didn’t watch the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, but I know I didn’t miss any tackling.





Bengals should see immediate improvements in quarterback play next season - Cincy Jungle

With a trio of quarterback gurus supposedly going to be on the team’s staff, the position group should provide optimism in 2019.





The Phantom 1965 “CB” Helmet of the Cleveland Browns - Dawgs By Nature

What happened when the Browns finally placed a logo on the helmet sides?

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Upgrading Left Tackle In Free Agency - Battle Red Blog

There’s a seemingly perfect match awaiting the Texans in the free agent market.





Titans Offseason Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers - Music City Miracles

Jon Robinson should be looking to add speed and playmaking ability to the team’s receiving options in 2019.





Dante Fowler says Jaguars ‘gave up’ on him after rookie season - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been to a Super Bowl. Dante Fowler, in his first season away from the team, is headed to his first.





Colts and guard Mark Glowinski agree to 3-year extension - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts and starting right guard Mark Glowinski have officially agreed to a contact extension, announced earlier today via Twitter.

AFC WEST:

Allbright: ‘Drew Lock has tools the Broncos like’ - Mile High Report

Benjamin Allbright talks Drew Lock and a few other prospects the Broncos may consider in this year’s draft with Ryan Edwards, Andrew Mason and Steve Atwater on Orange & Blue Radio.





Los Angeles Chargers should trade for Jalen Ramsey - Bolts From The Blue

Louis Gorini breaks down the how and why Jalen Ramsey can become a Charger. Is he a crazy conspiracy theorist or a mad genius?





Does Von Miller really think Derek Carr is an ‘incredible quarterback’? - Silver And Black Pride

As everyone has seen this week with the back and forth between Derek Carr and ESPN’s First Take, Carr undoubtably has his critics. However, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller does not seem to be...





Patrick Mahomes named MVP by DraftKings’ fantasy football awards - Arrowhead Pride

Another award for Mahomes, this time in the world of fantasy football.

NFC EAST:

Giants reportedly losing assistant coach to Miami Dolphins - Big Blue View

Outside linebackers coach Robbie Leonard reportedly moving on





NFL Rumors: Eagles unlikely to trade NIck Foles - Bleeding Green Nation

We shall see.





Predicting the contract of Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys star pass rusher is about to be very wealthy, but just how much money will he demand this offseason? Here is an estimation of what DeMarcus Lawrence’s new contract could look like.





Redskins Coaching Rumors: Ken Zampese interviewed for QB Coach, Kevin O'Connell being promoted? - Hogs Haven

Who will coach starter Colt McCoy next year?

NFC NORTH:

Cutting Jordy Nelson was right call for Packers; the error was overpaying for Jimmy Graham - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay angered much of the fanbase (and Aaron Rodgers) by releasing Jordy Nelson. But that wasn’t the mistake. Replacing him with the expensive and underperforming Jimmy Graham was.





Agent: Lions LB Trevor Bates’ family showing ‘deep concern’ over inconsistent behavior - Pride Of Detroit

Trevor Bates remains hospitalized undergoing mental health evaluations.





Chicago Bears 2019 Roster Turnover: Is tight end an offseason need? - Windy City Gridiron

In this 13 part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2019 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Pace make.





Anthony Barr declares free agency options “open” - Daily Norseman

He spoke to TMZ a few days ago

NFC SOUTH:

NFL admits to blown call in court filing - Canal Street Chronicles

Lots of little nuggets here.





Free agents to watch with ties to Dirk Koetter, Mike Mularkey and Ben Kotwica - The Falcoholic

These players are familiar with the team’s newest coaches and coordinators and could wind up spending some time in Atlanta.





2019 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl week reveals several potential Panthers draft picks - Cat Scratch Reader

These are the players that should interest the Panthers leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft.





Bang for their Bucs: C, Ryan Jensen - Bucs Nation

A stats-to-dollars look at key Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Team interviewed Wes Welker for unspecified coaching role, per report - Niners Nation

Anyone wondering what Wes Welker has been up to?





Why The Cardinals Could Trade Down - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a unique position with regard to the 2019 NFL Draft. They own the number one pick in each of the first six rounds—-and if they are smart they will take...





Sacks of Russell Wilson slowed the 2018 Seahawks offense most of all - Field Gulls

Bad start against Broncos and Bears, bad finish against Cardinals and Cowboys obscured many great moments for Seattle during the season





LA Rams versus NE Patriots: Looking at the opponent - Turf Show Times

Sosa takes a look at the Patriots film in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and what it means for the Rams.