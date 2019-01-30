Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots won’t let Super Bowl frenzy change their approach to the game - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots know that keeping their focus will be key.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Is there a reason behind Darron Lee’s reduction in pass rush production in 2018? - Gang Green Nation
One strange statistical quirk from the 2018 season was the lack of pass rushing production from linebacker Darron Lee. Most experts would agree that Lee’s overall game took a step forward in 2018,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Fan sentiment: What should the Buffalo Bills do with tight end Charles Clay this offseason? - Buffalo Rumblings
Should the Bills add another hole on the roster this year?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Is a Tyrod Taylor reunion possible? - Baltimore Beatdown
In search of a backup quarterback, Baltimore could look to bring back a familiar face.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
After not watching one second of the Pro Bowl, I didn’t miss a thing - Behind the Steel Curtain
I didn’t watch the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, but I know I didn’t miss any tackling.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals should see immediate improvements in quarterback play next season - Cincy Jungle
With a trio of quarterback gurus supposedly going to be on the team’s staff, the position group should provide optimism in 2019.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
The Phantom 1965 “CB” Helmet of the Cleveland Browns - Dawgs By Nature
What happened when the Browns finally placed a logo on the helmet sides?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: Upgrading Left Tackle In Free Agency - Battle Red Blog
There’s a seemingly perfect match awaiting the Texans in the free agent market.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans Offseason Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers - Music City Miracles
Jon Robinson should be looking to add speed and playmaking ability to the team’s receiving options in 2019.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Dante Fowler says Jaguars ‘gave up’ on him after rookie season - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been to a Super Bowl. Dante Fowler, in his first season away from the team, is headed to his first.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts and guard Mark Glowinski agree to 3-year extension - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts and starting right guard Mark Glowinski have officially agreed to a contact extension, announced earlier today via Twitter.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Allbright: ‘Drew Lock has tools the Broncos like’ - Mile High Report
Benjamin Allbright talks Drew Lock and a few other prospects the Broncos may consider in this year’s draft with Ryan Edwards, Andrew Mason and Steve Atwater on Orange & Blue Radio.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers should trade for Jalen Ramsey - Bolts From The Blue
Louis Gorini breaks down the how and why Jalen Ramsey can become a Charger. Is he a crazy conspiracy theorist or a mad genius?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Does Von Miller really think Derek Carr is an ‘incredible quarterback’? - Silver And Black Pride
As everyone has seen this week with the back and forth between Derek Carr and ESPN’s First Take, Carr undoubtably has his critics. However, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller does not seem to be...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes named MVP by DraftKings’ fantasy football awards - Arrowhead Pride
Another award for Mahomes, this time in the world of fantasy football.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants reportedly losing assistant coach to Miami Dolphins - Big Blue View
Outside linebackers coach Robbie Leonard reportedly moving on
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Rumors: Eagles unlikely to trade NIck Foles - Bleeding Green Nation
We shall see.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Predicting the contract of Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys star pass rusher is about to be very wealthy, but just how much money will he demand this offseason? Here is an estimation of what DeMarcus Lawrence’s new contract could look like.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins Coaching Rumors: Ken Zampese interviewed for QB Coach, Kevin O'Connell being promoted? - Hogs Haven
Who will coach starter Colt McCoy next year?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Cutting Jordy Nelson was right call for Packers; the error was overpaying for Jimmy Graham - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay angered much of the fanbase (and Aaron Rodgers) by releasing Jordy Nelson. But that wasn’t the mistake. Replacing him with the expensive and underperforming Jimmy Graham was.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Agent: Lions LB Trevor Bates’ family showing ‘deep concern’ over inconsistent behavior - Pride Of Detroit
Trevor Bates remains hospitalized undergoing mental health evaluations.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears 2019 Roster Turnover: Is tight end an offseason need? - Windy City Gridiron
In this 13 part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2019 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Pace make.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Anthony Barr declares free agency options “open” - Daily Norseman
He spoke to TMZ a few days ago
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
NFL admits to blown call in court filing - Canal Street Chronicles
Lots of little nuggets here.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Free agents to watch with ties to Dirk Koetter, Mike Mularkey and Ben Kotwica - The Falcoholic
These players are familiar with the team’s newest coaches and coordinators and could wind up spending some time in Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
2019 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl week reveals several potential Panthers draft picks - Cat Scratch Reader
These are the players that should interest the Panthers leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bang for their Bucs: C, Ryan Jensen - Bucs Nation
A stats-to-dollars look at key Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Team interviewed Wes Welker for unspecified coaching role, per report - Niners Nation
Anyone wondering what Wes Welker has been up to?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Why The Cardinals Could Trade Down - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a unique position with regard to the 2019 NFL Draft. They own the number one pick in each of the first six rounds—-and if they are smart they will take...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Sacks of Russell Wilson slowed the 2018 Seahawks offense most of all - Field Gulls
Bad start against Broncos and Bears, bad finish against Cardinals and Cowboys obscured many great moments for Seattle during the season
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams versus NE Patriots: Looking at the opponent - Turf Show Times
Sosa takes a look at the Patriots film in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and what it means for the Rams.
