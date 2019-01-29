Dolphins announce front office hires

The Miami Dolphins have announced several personnel moves within the front office as general manager Chris Grier reshapes the scouting and personnel department of the team this offseason. The Dolphins moved former Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum to a new role within the franchise earlier this month, consolidating the power structure of the team within Grier. Miami’s new head coach - presumed to be New England Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores - will answer to Grier, rather than the previous triumvirate of power held by Tannenbaum, Grier, and former head coach Adam Gase.

The personnel moves announced on Tuesday included the hire of Marvin Allen as the team’s new assistant general manager. Allen spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a national scout for the Buffalo Bills following a four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as their Director of College Scouting. Prior to joining the Chiefs in 2013, Allen spent four years with the Atlanta Falcons as an eastern regional scout and nation scout. He worked for the New England Patriots from 1993 to 2008, serving as an area scout for 12 of those years. He also played for the Patriots, where, as a running back out of Tulane, he was an 11th-round draft choice in 1988, spending four years on the field with a career stat line of 94 carries for 378 yards with two touchdowns.

The Dolphins also announced the promotions of several members of the front office staff. Ron Brockington was promoted to senior national scout, J.P. Correia was named player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt were named co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore was promoted to vice president of football administration, and Matt Winston was named the assistant director of college scouting.

Brockington has spent the last 13 seasons with the Dolphins, most recently working as a national scout. He spent nine seasons with the New York Jets prior to his move to South Florida.

Correia joined the Dolphins last year as a scouting assistant. He worked as a pro personnel intern for the New York Giants in 2017.

Engroff has spent 20 years with Miami, working his way up from the team’s college scouting department in 1999, through being a regional scout, national scout, and the director of college scouting.

Hunt has been with Miami for 25 years, starting as a personnel intern in 1994 and 1995, then as a scouting assistant. He served as the team’s BLESTO Scouting Organization representative from 2000 to 2002 before six years as a regional scout. He has also served as a national scout for the team, and the last six seasons as the club’s director of pro personnel.

Shore has been with the Dolphins for the past nine seasons, starting as a football administration assistant in 2010. He has also worked in the finance and legal department, then in the human resources office. He has been the senior director of football administration during the last three seasons.

Winston joined the Dolphins in 2008 as a scouting assistant after spending 2007 as the director of football operations at Florida International University and 2006 as a college scouting intern for the Houston Texans. In his eleven years with the Dolphins, Winston has also served as a pro scout, a college scout, and a national scout.