The Splash Zone 1/28/19: Xavien Howard At The Pro Bowl

While the Pro Bowl was being televised, I decided to not watch it and instead decided on watching some Marvel movies. Xavien Howard was the lone Miami Dolphins there and it looks like he had a good showing. The co-leader for interceptions during the regular season almost had two against the NFL yesterday. This is terrible, nothing to talk about until Brian Flores becomes the Dolphins new head coach next week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins' Xavien Howard nearly has two interceptions during Pro Bowl - Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, the NFL co-leader with seven interceptions this season, finished with two tackles and nearly had two interceptions during Sunday’s game, which saw the AFC beat the NFC, 26-7, during the NFL all-star exhibition at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

