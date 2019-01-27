NFL Pro Bowl Live Thread & Game Information

This years Pro Bowl will once again take place in Orlando Florida. Your Miami Dolphins will be sending one player this year, cornerback Xavien Howard. Of the players selected some will not attend because they are in the mist of preparing to play in next weeks Super Bowl while others will opt out for a variety of reasons from injury to been there, done that. The Los Angles Chargers lead the NFL with seven selections while the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers each have six. Additionally the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints each had five selections.

AFC @ NFC NFL Pro Bowl