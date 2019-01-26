2019 Senior Bowl Game Live Thread & Game Information

The 2019 edition of the Senior Bowl takes place today at Ladd-Peebles stadium in Mobile Alabama. The game features college football stars hoping to catch the eye of NFL executive, coaches and scouts. This is a game that is normally dominated by the south but this years edition has the north as the favorite, well at least according to Vegas. The two squads will be coached by the staffs of the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers.
- When: 2:30 PM EST
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
- TV: NFL Network
- Odds: North -2.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Senior Bowl rosters
North Team roster
- Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
- Keelan Doss, WR, UC
- DavisTerry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, N.C. State
- Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
- Alex Wesley, WR, Northern Colorado
- Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
- Donald Parham, TE, Stetson
- Drew Sample, TE, Washington
- Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College
- Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
- Marvell Tell III, S, USC
- Will Harris, S, Boston College
- Marquise Blair, S, Utah
- Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
- Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
- Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
- Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
- Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
- Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
- Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State
- Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
- Mitch Wishnowsky, PT, Utah
- Austin Seibert, PK. Oklahoma
- Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
- Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
- Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
- Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
- Chase Hansen, OLB, Utah
- Drue Tranquill, OLB, Notre Dame
- Ben Banogu, OLB, TCU
- Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin
- Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
- Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
- Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
- Garrett Bradbury, C. N.C. State
- Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
- Dan Godsil, LS, Indiana
- Germaine Pratt, ILB, N.C. State
- Te’Von Coney, ILB, Notre Dame
- Cameron Smith, ILB, USC
- Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin
- Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
- Greg Gaines, DT, Washington
- Renell Wren DT, Arizona State
- Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon
- Bryon Cowart, DE, Maryland
- L.J. Collier, DE, TCU
- Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
- Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
- John Cominsky, DE, Charleston
- Amani Oruwariye, CBPenn State
- Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota
- StateKris Boyd, CB, Texas
- Corey Ballentine, CB, Wasburn
South Team roster
- Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
- David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
- Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
- Tyre Brady, WR, Marshall
- Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville
- Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
- Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
- Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
- Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
- Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
- Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
- Khari Willis, S, Michigan State
- Darius West, S, Kentucky
- Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
- Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.)
- Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
- Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State
- Gardner Minshew II, QB, Washington State
- Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
- Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
- Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
- Jake Bailey, PT, Stanford
- Cole Tracy, PK, LSU
- Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
- Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
- Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
- Terrill Hanks, OLB, New Mexico State
- B.J. Autry, OG, Jacksonville State
- Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
- Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma
- Javon Patterson, OG, Ole Miss
- Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
- Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
- Nick Moore, LS, Georgia
- Deshaun Davis, ILB, Auburn
- Otaro Alaka, ILB, Texas A&M
- Bobby Okereke, ILB, Stanford
- David Long Jr., ILB, West Virginia
- Trevon Wesco, FB, West Virginia
- Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
- Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami (Fla.)
- Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama
- Kingsley Keke, DT, Texas A&M
- Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
- Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
- Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
- Lonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia
- Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
- Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion
- Sheldrick Redwine, CB, Miami (Fla.)
- Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
- Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
- Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
