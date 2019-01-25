Albert Wilson trying to get Antonio Brown to Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are expected to use the 2019 season as a reset button, fixing the salary cap and getting the team ready to be a long term threat in the NFL. That does not mean the players are ready to “tank” a season. With rumors indicating Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell would like to sign with the Dolphins, another Steelers player is being recruited by at least one member of the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who seems destined for a divorce from the Steelers, posted an “photoshopped” image on Instagram in which he was wearing a San Francisco 49ers uniform with Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson jumped into the comments, telling Brown, “Well dang I’m embracing you in Miami.”

Antwan Staley from USA Today’s Dolphins Wire captured a screen shot of Wilson’s comment:

Brown finished 2018 with 104 receptions for 1297 yards with 15 touchdowns, but he missed the last game in what is described as him refusing to play. He is a seven time Pro Bowl selection, and reports have indicated the Steelers could be looking to trade him, but no offers have met the Steelers’ demands for Brown. Brown signed a contract extension with the Steelers in February 2017 that keeps him under contract through 2021; he is scheduled to account for a $22.2 million hit to the salary cap this year.

It seems unlikely that the Dolphins would (a) make a run for Brown or (b) they would be willing to part with whatever would be the Steelers’ asking price, but it seems at least one Dolphins player would like to see a South Florida receiving corps that included Brown, Wilson, Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, and Danny Amendola.