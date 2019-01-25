Phinsider Radio: Brian Flores’ Potential Coaching Staff, Super Bowl, Overtime Rules and More!

*(Just click the play button right above and enjoy!)*

Much like free agency “mega deals” are unofficially official during the legal tampering period where nothing is supposed to be official, it’d take a seismic event to prevent Brian Flores from becoming the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The follow coaches have been rumored to join Flores’ staff:

Chad O’Shea - offensive coordinator

- offensive coordinator Patrick Graham - defensive coordinator

- defensive coordinator Jim Caldwell - assistant head coach/senior consultant

- assistant head coach/senior consultant Bret Bielema - defensive staff/coordinator/consultant

- defensive staff/coordinator/consultant Flores has also been rumored to be open to retaining Darren Rizzi (special teams) and Eric Studesville (running backs)

We’ll also discuss Super Bowl LIII, the hoopla around NFL overtime, and much more!

