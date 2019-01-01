Dolphins Going In-House, Will Interview Darren Rizzi

Add Darren Rizzi’s name to the list of candidates for the Dolphins head coaching gig. The longtime special teams coach will get a chance to interview to be the Dolphins next head coach.

Rizzi has been with the Dolphins since 2009 and has survived all the coaching changes. Tony Sparano brought him in to be the assistant special teams coach and Rizzi worked his way up from there.

For the past two seasons he has held the title of Assistant Head Coach as Adam Gase was helping to groom him for a head coaching job. Though he has no NFL experience as a head coach, Rizzi has held head coaching jobs at New Haven and Rhode Island.

The Dolphins staff and players think highly of Rizzi and it’s about time he gets a chance, even though this may turn out only to be a courtesy interview.