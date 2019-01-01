Phinsider Radio: The future of the Miami Dolphins

It’s a new year and a new Miami Dolphins organization after owner Stephen Ross fired Adam Gase and promoted Chris Grier to the Vice President of Football Operations.

On this episode of Phinsider Radio, we spend time talking about the various factors that ultimately led to Gase’s departure as head coach. However, we quickly put him in the rear-view mirror and focus on the future. What does all this mean for the Dolphins organization and what can we expect this offseason?

We also talk about the opening list of head coach candidates for the Dolphins. This includes Mike Munchak, Kris Richard, Eric Bieniemy, Brian Flores, and Vic Fangio. What do each of them bring to the table and how do they fit into Chris Grier’s vision for the Dolphins?

Join us for the first episode of 2019 as we dive into the latest news and rumors surrounding your Miami Dolphins.