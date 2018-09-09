Titans at Dolphins lightning delay 2: The second-half sequel

[Dolphins fans: Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey]

After a nearly two-hour delay in the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the Tennessee Titans, the game had finally progressed to 6:47 remaining in the second half. Now, it is back under another lightning delay.

The game will resume with the Titans having the ball on their own 32-yard line. Malcolm Butler had just intercepted Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s pass in the end zone and, if he had not slipped as he cut back around Tannehill downfield, may have had a touchdown.

The teams have again been sent to their locker rooms and the fans are being asked to leave the seats and return to the concourses. No expected return time has been announced. Hopefully, this one is not nearly as long as the last one, where the weather over the stadium was bright and sunny, but lightning continued to strike within a mile of Hard Rock Stadium.