Titans at Dolphins weather delay due to lightning

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are in a weather delay just before halftime of their Week 1 game. The Dolphins lead 7-3.

The game was delayed and both teams sent to the locker rooms after reports of lightning strikes within a mile of Hard Rock Stadium. There have been bands of heavy rain throughout the game, with sun shine alternating in between. There is no estimate as of yet for when the game will resume.

The fans have been asked to clear the stands during the suspension of play.

A reporter (I can't remember who) asked Gase about lighting delays on Friday. "You just try to keep guys loose and you try to organize. When you get a start time, then you start working backwards and just really get your warmup set," Gase said. Thanks, reporter I can't remember. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 9, 2018

When the game resumes, the Titans will have the ball facing a 3rd-and-1 from their own 24-yard line. There is 1:11 remaining before halftime.

This is the second weather delay of the first week of games for the NFL. The start of the Thursday night kickoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons was delayed about 45 minutes due to lightning in Philadelphia.

UPDATE: According to Miami CEO Tom Garfinkel, the league is planning to get the players back on the field at 3pm Eastern, with 10 minutes of warmup. The last 1:11 of the first half will then be played, followed by a 6:30 halftime break.

UPDATE 2: Everything was pushed back to 3:20 after another report of lightning in the area.

UPDATE 3: Garfinkel has updated the start time to 3:30.

UPDATE 4: Yep, add another 10 minutes. Start at 3:40 now.

UPDATE 5: Lightning continues to strike near the stadium, so there is now no estimate on the re-start.