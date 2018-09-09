NFL Late Games Live Thread and Game Information

Hopefully by the time you wander/stumble into this live thread you are celebrating a glorious Miami Dolphins victory. Today we have the kickoff of the NFL’s full slate of Sunday games, following what is now the customary season opening Thursday Night Football game. Below you will find the full slate of late NFL games. Feel free to use this thread to discuss any of the happenings in these games or of course, as always, anything Miami Dolphins related. Please remember to follow all site rules, this will serve to keep Bill’s blood pressure at a safe level. Also, as a reminder, any sharing, requesting or discussion of illegal online game stream on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site may result in a possible warning or temporary ban ban from the site.

NFL Late Games

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where : Stub-Hub Center, Carson, California

: Stub-Hub Center, Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 713

713 Odds: Chargers -3.5

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 715

715 Odds: Panthers -3

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 714

714 Odds: Redskins -1