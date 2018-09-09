NFL Late Games Live Thread and Game Information

Hopefully by the time you wander/stumble into this live thread you are celebrating a glorious Miami Dolphins victory. Today we have the kickoff of the NFL’s full slate of Sunday games, following what is now the customary season opening Thursday Night Football game. Below you will find the full slate of late NFL games. Feel free to use this thread to discuss any of the happenings in these games or of course, as always, anything Miami Dolphins related. Please remember to follow all site rules, this will serve to keep Bill’s blood pressure at a safe level. Also, as a reminder, any sharing, requesting or discussion of illegal online game stream on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site may result in a possible warning or temporary ban ban from the site.
NFL Late Games
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angles Chargers
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Stub-Hub Center, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 713
- Odds: Chargers -3.5
Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 715
- Odds: Panthers -3
Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 714
- Odds: Redskins -1
Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Broncos Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket: 716
- Odds: Broncos -3
Loading comments...