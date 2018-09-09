Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread and Game Information

[Dolphins fans: Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey]

And so it begins...another kickoff to yet another Miami Dolphins season. Every Dolphins fan hopes for a good if not overly successful season, even the most skeptical among us. Every Dolphins fan has watched the moves the team has made this off-season. We have seen the players they selected in the draft, the big names that the team cut or traded away in an effort to either save money, change the culture of the team or maybe just to get the kind of players that head coach Adam Gase would prefer over the lot that he inherited, and the players that we either traded for or signed as free agents. We watched the team during the pre-season as they dropped three out of four games, seeing some positives while also seeing some things that gave us pause or flat out seriously concerned us. But...the truth is none of us know how any season will truly play out until, well, we play the games. And so it begins…

The first game for the Phins is at home, at Hard Rock Stadium, against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returns this season, after a long absence from the field, following a full 2017 season with “smokin’” Jay Culter at the helm. Tannehill went out with a torn ACL in December of 2016, with back-up QB Matt Moore finishing out the season. The media and many fans believed that the Dolphins were planning on drafting a quarterback this past April, but the team decided to instead show faith in Ryan and take a different direction in the draft. The media talk about this team is unchanged from previous seasons, which means that most of what is said is still mostly negative. Many fans continue grousing about the “disrespect” shown the Dolphins by the media, sometimes even by the local media or players wives who fancy themselves as some sort of legit media. The only way to truly change the narrative about this team is to win, following that up with more winning.

The Dolphins enter the weekend with most of their roster available to play. DeVante Parker is listed as doubtful on the final injury report released by the team. The Titans have four of their players on this weeks final report. Line backer Reshaan Evans, Outside linebacker Harold Landry and safety Kendrick Lewis are all out this week. Below you will find all the information you will need to watch this weeks game.

Tennessee Titans (0-0) @ Miami Dolphins (0-0)

September 9, 2018

When: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Weather: 88˚F at kickoff; Scattered thunderstorms starting during the game.

TV Coverage: Fox

NFL Sunday Ticket DirectTV Channel: 709

Odds: Titans -1.5

Over/Under: 45

All-time record: Dolphins 20-16 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 16-10 @ Miami (Week 5, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 1 win (2017); 5-5 last ten (regular season)

