NFL Week 1 Late Game live chat

The Miami Dolphins had a 1pm Eastern game this week, but that definitely is not the only football being played today. As the early games come to a close, it is time to sit back and just enjoy some football with the late games. Who is playing? Well, we of course have you covered.

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the Los Angeles Chargers in the only CBS late game. On Fox, which has the double-header for this week, the Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, and Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals games are all options. The majority of the eastern half of the United States will see the Cowboys at Panthers game, while Arizona, Virginia, and Maryland will primarily be seeing the Redskins at Cardinals. Most of northern California through Washington and across to Colorado, most of Nebraska, parts of South Dakota, and most of Montana will see the Seahawks at Broncos.

