Titans at Dolphins: Weather report Sunday

South Florida weather in early September. That is what we are going to see for today’s Miami Dolphins game as they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season. The Dolphins will be wearing their white jerseys and in the shade on their sideline, while the 1pm Eastern start time will keep the Titans, who will be wearing their light-blue alternate jerseys, in the sun when they are on the sideline.

The Titans, like the Chicago Bears who have announced they will wear their alternate orange jerseys when they visit Miami later this season, are hoping that the lighter blue, compared to their standard navy uniforms, will assist in beating the heat. The Dolphins will be wearing white jerseys and white pants for this game.

The 1pm Eastern kickoff should see temperatures forecasted to be 88˚F, with 65 percent humidity, making it feel like it is 98˚F.

By 2pm, the temperature is expected to fall to 85˚F, with 64 percent humidity, making it feel like it is 90˚F. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin around 2pm as well.

The thunderstorms will continue to be a possibility through the remainder of the game, with the temperature starting to rise again, reaching 87˚F by 4pm, with a heat index making it feel like it is 96˚F.

If you are at the stadium, expect it to feel muggy and hot - though the canopy’s shade should help most of the crowd. In other words, South Florida weather in early September.