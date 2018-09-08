‘Twas the Night Before the Dolphins Opener

‘Twas the night before the opener with hype in the air,

All the fans were getting ready with some extra flare;

Their Dolphins jerseys hung in the closet with care,

With excitement that the season soon will be here;

As fans await with excitement in their eyes,

Their thoughts are filled with hope of the top prize;

But as they listened to Phinsider Radio with care,

They began to realize they have nothing to fear;

With Tannehill coming back and promise abound,

It looks as if the offense will improve all around;

You’ve got Stills and Grant on the outside to catch,

With Amendola and Wilson ready to scrap and scratch;

Gesicki’s the man who’s been hyped all along,

As defenders try to tackle, they’ll bounce off him yearlong,

Drake and Gore are set to run,

Over Titans defenders while they melt in the sun;

Tunsil and James lead the big men up front,

As they search the defense for the next man to hunt;

There’s Wake and Quinn and Harris too,

Ready to sack Mariota because that’s what they do;

McCain and Howard are the players to watch,

As they get set to cover and ready to launch;

They’ll be helped by Minkah Fitzpatrick in the slot,

And will watch him fly all over and lay it on hot;

Behind them is Jones and McDonald to cover;

Ready to smash the receiver so hard they can’t recover;

Of course don’t forget about the linebackers too,

The offensive line is what they need to cut through;

When the Dolphins explode on the scene this year,

It will give us a reason all season to cheer.