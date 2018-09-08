NFL Week 1 straight-up winners picks

The NFL’s 2018 regular season is underway, with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The majority of the first week’s games are coming up tomorrow. As we have done in previous years, we will pick the straight-up winners for every game this season, working from Thursday through to the Super Bowl.

This year, Chris Early (Duke), Kathleen Noa, and Justin Hier all will join me in making game picks. Which one of us will be the best in this year’s pool? Time to start finding out:

2018 Week 1 straight-up winners picks Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Falcons Falcons Falcons Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Houston Texans at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Texans Patriots San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts Bengals Bengals Bengals Colts Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chargers Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Seahawks Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals Redskins Cardinals Redskins Cardinals Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers New York Jets at Detroit Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders Rams Rams Rams Rams

We have several games where all four of us are unanimous on the pick, including the Baltimore Ravens beating the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars winning against the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings winning against the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins beating the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers winning against the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers beating the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions beating the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams winning over the Oakland Raiders.

I was the only person to select the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Atlanta Falcons, while Kathleen was the lone person to select the Houston Texans over the New England Patriots. Justin was alone with a choice of the Indianapolis Colts to beat the Cincinnati Bengals as well as the Seattle Seahawks over the Dallas Cowboys.

We were evenly split on the Kansas City Chiefs (Kevin, Kathleen) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Duke, Justin) as well as Washington Redskins (Kevin, Kathleen) against the Arizona Cardinals (Duke, Justin).

Next week, we will recap the results from this week, as well as pick the winners of the Week 2 games.