The Miami Dolphins open their 2018 NFL regular season with a Week 1 home game against the Tennessee Titans. A year after having their opening weekend home game wiped out by a hurricane, it will be great to see the team get back on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in a home opener that comes before the NHL’s Florida Panther’s home opener.

The Titans head into Miami with a new head coach and will be looking to get off to a fast start in their quest to get back to the playoffs. Miami will also be looking to get off to a fast start this year, putting the 6-10 debacle of 2017 behind them. Both teams have said they held back some of their game planning and schemes during the preseason, so this will be the first time they will be looking to hit the field with their full playbook and systems in place.

Everything you need to know to watch this week’s game is below:

Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

Week 1

September 9, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Weather: 87˚F, Scattered thunderstorms

TV Coverage: Fox

TV Announcers: Sam Rosen, Cris Carter

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

Odds: Titans -1.5 | O/U: 45

All-time record: Dolphins 20-16 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 16-10 @ Miami (Week 5, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 1 win (2017); 5-5 last ten (regular season)

Enemy site: Music City Miracles| Twitter: @TitansMCM

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills