Caption This! Miami Dolphins Vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 1

We’re all pumped up and focused for Sunday, but we can most assuredly find some time to throw shade at a Titans fan.

By SUTTON
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

What’s being told into Marcus Mariota’s ear, fam? Could it be that the Miami Dolphins sacked a Tennessee Titans quarterback 6 times in both the 2015 and 2017 matchup?

I’m not entirely sure, but I’m curious your thoughts what the Titans QB’s are discussing amongst themselves. Maybe it’s like Coffee Talk with Linda Richman (Mike Myers) from Saturday Night Live:

I’m a little verklempt. The Dolphins defensive line, they want to devour us immediately but they also want to slow roast us rotisserie style. DISCUSS.

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

My entry for this week:

  • When you find out that electrolytes aren’t going to protect you from Cameron Wake.

